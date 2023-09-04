Building stronger relationships for the common wealth.
The Relationship Foundation of Virginia is dedicated to building the fundamental element of strong communities – healthy relationships and families. It takes effort to build a relationship, but the rewards are worth it.
RFVA is for individuals who are committed to bettering their formative relationships and families. We are the trusted resource for skills-based programs and events for relational wellness.
We recognize that healthy relationships and encouraging responsible
fatherhood are key elements of a strong community. RFVA has a positive reputation
in our community for excellent leadership and research-based training.
First time fathers learn from the best!
New babies don’t come with owners’ manuals. For first time dads, RFVA offers a rookie dad skill-learning factory. Our participants get unedited, “real talk” info straight from veteran dads – some of whom even bring their own babies ranging from two to 10 months in age. No diaper is left unturned.
Want to build a stronger, healthier relationship?
Join us for one of our Date Nights. We will offer a FREE or pay-for-play experience each month that will break the norm of what you call a date night. Sign up for one or many of these amazing evenings.
Guiding young men into strong adult lives.
Male Teen Talk is a positive, asset-building relationship program to help teens become wiser about relationships, smarter about sex, more skilled in communication and more informed about identifying and developing healthy relationships. A collaboration between schools, faith-based organizations, government agencies and community centers, MTT is helpful in increasing awareness about teen pregnancies, creating healthier behavioral outcomes and increasing awareness on teen dating violence and abuse.
